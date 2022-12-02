There was a perfect moment of cultural contrast, perhaps even cringe, against Denmark.
The SBS television feed cuts in tight to an apprehensive fan of Denmark, wearing viking horns, the marauding world No.10 nation expected to plunder Australia's defence on their way to the last 16.
Moments later, they cross to two women in gold and green, wearing the old-fashioned bushman's hat, the broad-brimmed icon with corks dangling around the edge.
Not only did they keep the flies away, we kept the Danes at bay.
Perhaps had Michael Sheen, the famous actor, been Australian, he would have gone full Banjo Paterson or Thomas Keneally, with his 'We're still here' speech to inspire Wales after a 64-year wait - and ultimately shortlived return.
Because, the Socceroos are still alive.
And daring to dream.
We'll come a waltzing Matilda with you, now blow that whistle ref, to mangle some of Banjo's finest prose and Keneally's famous 1999 NRL season launch piece together.
For all our patriotism and unfashionable choices of headwear, how can the Socceroos swat Lionel Messi off for 90, 95 or 120 minutes to make the quarter-finals?
He may be 35, but there's still magic in the feet of the greatest since his countryman Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup, the year of the 'Hand of God' goal against England.
While the great rival of his era, Cristiano Ronaldo could be counting his cash with a potential new deal in Saudi Arabia, following his disastrous return to Manchester United, Messi is still chasing the ultimate prize.
Can it be possibly written in football folklore that Australia, the world No.38, the minnows who only qualified at all thanks to the Grey Wiggle Andrew Redmayne in goal against Peru, are the culprits to ruin Messi's fifth and final Cup?
Here's a thought, would Redmayne return to face Messi if the dreaded penalties loomed again?
The Aussies will have to be in lockdown mode, as they were in keeping clean sheets against Denmark and Tunisia, pressing and chasing and lunging for as long as necessary.
Perhaps Mile Sterjovski, one of the 'golden generation' heroes of 2006, who declared Australia can win the World Cup if they overcome Argentina, provided the Mercury with some clues how to pull it off.
In the 1-nil loss to Italy in the round of 16, decided by a 95th penalty to Francesco Totti, Sterjovski had kept left-back Fabio Grosso in his pocket throughout.
But Sterjovski was substituted in the 81st minute after a remarkably determined shift, before Grosso snuck under Australia's guard and drew the infamous penalty on a sliding then prone Lucas Neill.
The dream was over.
And Fabio Grosso may not be in Lionel Messi's stratosphere, but he did score in the 119th minute to break the deadlock in the semi-final against Germany and then again with the fifth and deciding penalty against France in the final.
Sterjovski knew a thing or two about how to stop Grosso, who knows what it takes to win a World Cup, while Messi still has to beat Australia yet to do it.
"I had a great game against Grosso, I don't think he got past me once," Sterjovski said. "Unfortunately once I did come off, he managed to get in behind us into the box and we know what happened next.
"You see the obvious comparisons of playing Italy then and Argentina now, it's a great opportunity and we've seen how hard the Socceroos have been prepared to work during the World Cup.
"The belief is there."
Adding spice to the contest for Sterjovski is his wife's family heritage in Argentina.
Sterjovski, now coaching in the Macarthur Bulls A-League setup, became part of Australian legend with fellow Illawarra greats Scott Chipperfield and Luke Wilkshire.
But it was without a hint of humour that he declared the Socceroos could win the World Cup, if they can just find a way on Sunday morning.
Australia will have to stop Messi's many and varied attacks and as Sterjovski knows from 2006, they'll have to do it for however long it takes.
