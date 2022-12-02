Police are searching for a missing person in Blackbutt Forest Reserve.
Lake Illawarra police were joined by the police helicopter about 10.30am in the search of local bushland.
Police hold concerns for the individual's welfare.
It is understood there is no wider threat to the community.
Residents spotted the police helicopter flying in low over the forest, causing vegetation to blow before looping over between Wattle Road and the top of the reserve.
