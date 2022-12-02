Helensburgh remain the only Illawarra cricket team yet to win a game heading into the fifth round of the Men's One Day Premiership on Saturday.
But first-grade captain Shay Brady reckons regardless of whether the Tigers win or lose to Keira at Rex Jackson Oval, the club was "doing alright".
"it's been a bit of a slow start but hopefully we can pick it up," Brady said.
"Our struggles thus far are due to some injuries and sickness in our squad, which has affected our consistency in our first grade squad and impacted the quality of our first and second-grade sides.
"We've kind of been looking forward to past the Christmas break when we get back some key players.
"In the meantime some of our younger guys have had the chance to get some much needed first-grade experience.
"In the scheme of things we think we are in a good state at the club and we should be pushing hard after Christmas hopefully."
Brady said the inclusion of South African recruit Johandre Barnard, who arrived in the country this week, will help Helensburgh's push for a maiden win.
"We've got a contact in the UK who got us onto him and he has been doing summer to summer from northern to southern hemisphere," he said.
"We've been lucky enough to get him here for the season which will strengthen our squad in the batting, where we have been lacking thus far this season, so it should be a good inclusion.
"Mitch McRae is also due to return after Christmas so we are well positioned to make a charge in the new year.
"Once we get all our players back I think we will be able to give it a good crack and hopefully have a good season."
Elsewhere, Corrimal will be looking to win for a second straight week when they host Balgownie at Ziems Park.
The pick of the matches is the heavyweight clash between Northern Districts and Wests Illawarra at Hollymount Park.
In the two other fixtures, Wollongong will look to bounce back to winning ways against Port Kembla at North Dalton Park, while University hosts Dapto.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
