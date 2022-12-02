Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong city again without Xmas carols after UCI park damage

By Ben Langford, Kate McIlwain
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Lang Park was showing signs of regrowth when this picture was taken on November 28. Picture by Robert Peet.

Wollongong city's Santafest Christmas Carols have been cancelled again with organisers blaming continuous rain and damage caused to the beachside Lang Park venue during the UCI Road World Championships.

