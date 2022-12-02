Wollongong city again without Xmas carols after UCI park damage

Wollongong city's Santafest Christmas Carols have been cancelled again with organisers blaming continuous rain and damage caused to the beachside Lang Park venue during the UCI Road World Championships.
This will be another year without an official public carols in the city, as the city council chooses to help fund third-party events.
Shellharbour's festive season is also in for a change with Carols by Candlelight being held at Albion Park Showground on December 9 rather than waterside at Reddall Reserve or the harbour.
The decision to cancel the Lang Park Santafest carols was made in October as rain was forecast on top of damage to the grass from the UCI event in September.
"We are unable to host our annual Santafest Carols in Lang Park again this year," organisers told followers.
"This saddens us and it is a decision that has not been taken lightly.
"The event is targeted as a family event in an iconic location however Lang Park needs a little TLC after the UCI World Championships and the forecast of a considerable amount of rain over the next few months will not see the park return to its glory in time."
The carols were also cancelled in 2021 and 2020. The Santafest pub crawl, by the same group, will go ahead.
The Mercury asked Wollongong City Council whether the decision was informed by the council. A response from a spokeswoman did not directly answer this question but said the park had been "rested" post-UCI, with the Sydney to Gong bike ride finish shifted to Dalton Park.
"Overall, the park is currently in good condition," she said. "The decision to cancel the Santa Fest Christmas Carols was made by the event organisers."
There has not been an official public carols in Wollongong city since 2015 when an event was held in the Botanic Garden.
The council spokeswoman said the council preferred to help fund "smaller-scale, community-focused events" rather than hold its own.
"These community events have a more grassroots approach and cater to residents in the immediate area and surrounding suburbs," she said.
The council will help fund Figtree Community Carols at Figtree Anglican Church, and Helensburgh Anglican Church's Carols in the Burgh at Rex Jackson Oval - both on December 10.
