Two car crash closes northbound lane of Princes Hwy at Albion Park

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 12:22pm
Man suffers head, chest injuries in crash at Albion Park Rail

A man in his 50s has sustained head and chest injuries following a two-car crash on the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail on Friday.

