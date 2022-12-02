Man suffers head, chest injuries in crash at Albion Park Rail

A man in his 50s has sustained head and chest injuries following a two-car crash on the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail on Friday.
Emergency services responded to calls of the crash on Woollybutt Drive about 11:45am, and remain at the scene.
NSW Ambulance confirmed a female in her 50s is also being treated for shock.
One northbound lane remains closed, impacting traffic in all directions, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.
At this stage, it is unknown whether the two patients who are receiving treatment at the scene will be taken to hospital.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.