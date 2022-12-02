Illawarra Mercury
Wife killer Chris Dawson jailed for at least 18 years

By Miklos Bolza
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 12:37pm
Almost 40 years after killing his wife Lynette and disposing of her body, former Sydney schoolteacher Chris Dawson will now spend a maximum of 24 years in jail.

