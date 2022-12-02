Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

After searching for a new home, Bulli Woonona Men's Shed celebrates new HQ

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 3 2022 - 8:38am, first published December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Woonona Men's Shed member Albert Vreman and secretary Bill van Brakel at the new shed on Friday. Picture by Robert Peet.

Albert Vreman reckons the Bulli Woonona Men's Shed is the best thing that's ever happened to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.