Albert Vreman reckons the Bulli Woonona Men's Shed is the best thing that's ever happened to him.
After years of running his own roofing business and then travelling around Australia in retirement, Albert was 80 and wondering what he would do next.
It was a suggestion from a friend that prompted him to join the dozens of others who keep the shed a busy hive of activity.
"And I took to it like a duck to water," Mr Vreman, now 86 said.
"I learnt to do woodcraft, it's good fun and keeps your mind occupied with the company of all the fellas.
"Sometimes they want to know the history of Woonona and I can do that because I've lived here for 70 years.
"It's the best thing to have happened to me."
And while the some 40 members of the shed are usually busy tinkering away at community projects - they have been kept occupied over the past six months with a new, exciting move into a new home.
Since its inception in 2013, the shed operated out of a community hall until 2018 when they moved to a building at the Woonona Bulli RSL car park.
The men's shed secretary Bill van Brakel said after the RSL decided to sell off the bottom car park, which now has 32 townhouses earmarked for the area, the search began for a new place to set up shop.
"The RSL were very generous in providing us the building and paying for services like water and electricity," Mr van Brakel said.
"But they wanted to raise funds so we had to go somewhere else.
"And (Member for Keira) Ryan Park was fairly instrumental in working with us to find any buildings available."
The much-adored men's shed found it's new home at the Bulli Show Pavilion on Grevillea Park Road.
After an exhausting six months of moving tools, cleaning and setting up the new digs, the official grand opening of the site was held on Friday morning.
"It cost us a heap of money to relocate," Mr van Brakel said.
"We had to clean out the old pavilion, clean out our excess in the old shed ... and fit out a dust extraction system."
It was a rough start at the pavilion with a recent break-in where multiple tools were stolen. But the men were thrilled to mark their new beginning and hope to get back to their usual activities.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
