Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man known to frequent Wollongong missing, police appeal for help

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Braydy Armstrong? Pictures from NSW Police Force.

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing man known to frequent the Wollongong region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.