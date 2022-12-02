Man known to frequent Wollongong missing, police appeal for help

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing man known to frequent the Wollongong region.
Braydy Armstrong, 24, was last seen at a home on Illawong Avenue in Penrith about 6.30am on Wednesday, November 30.
When he could not located or contacted, Nepean Police Area Command officers were notified and started searching for Braydy.
Braydy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 165cm tall, of medium build, and with short light brown hair.
He is known use public transport and frequent the Wollongong area.
Anyone with information into Braydy's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
