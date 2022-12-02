The Illawarra-Shoalhaven's weekly coronavirus infections have continued to climb.
The NSW government said there were 2344 cases in region during the week to Thursday afternoon. That compares with 1738 cases in the same period last week.
Over the past four week there has been 4305 cases in the local health district and 21,261 total PCR tests.
In the two-week reporting period to November 26, two people In the Illawarra-Shoalhaven died from COVID-related issues, 47 people were hospitalised, three of them to ICU.
Some 37,796 people in NSW were diagnosed with the virus this week, 6000 more than last week.
NSW Health says there were 32 COVID-related deaths across the state, 1481 people in hospital and 32 patients in ICU in the past seven days.
