Good days lead to good things.
Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas is known to say this regularly to his team.
It's a saying point guard Peyton Siva is taking to heart heading into the Hawks clash with Melbourne United in Wollongong on Monday night.
Personally Siva is desperate to produce more good things on the court, after injury has limited his game-time in recent weeks.
Siva is still feeling the effects of his latest calf injury but is expected to play increased minutes as the Hawks look to arrest a nine-game losing streak.
"It's frustrating but [injury] has been the story of my life. I've experienced this before. I just got to continue to stay positive and continue to help the guys as much as I can," he said.
"Luckily we have a great group of guys, a great coach that understands that and is helping me along the way.
"For me I'm going to sacrifice my body and sacrifice whatever I can to go out there and help the team win.
"They know that and I know that. It is just about being smart with it and try to be out there and help in any capacity to help the guys win.
"I got to do a better job with bringing energy on the court.
"I've been one of the good guys in the league at getting to passing lanes, getting steals ....but I've got to do a better job at just knocking down my shot.
"I had a stretch where I made one three out of 20 odd shots.
"I know I'm a better shooter than that and I just got to continue getting into the gym and work on it and not let that affect my game.
"I need to keep working on defence and take some pressure off the other guys by being a scoring threat and keeping defences honest."
The last time Illawarra played Melbourne United at WIN Entertainment Centre, the visitors led by former Hawk Xavier Rathan-Mayes, secured a thrilling double-overtime victory.
That fixture on October 29 was Siva's second game in three days for the Hawks, having signed with the club that week to replace injured import Justin Robinson.
Siva said that game was one of a few the Hawks could easily have won, adding that getting the monkey off their backs so to speak by winning only their second game of the NBL season, would do wonders for the team's confidence.
"Jacob has been very positive but it will be great if we could breakthrough for another win," he said.
"I've been part of losing teams before and been part of winning teams.
"The losing sucks but it is what it is. For us it is just about getting over that hump, getting that win.
"We've had some games where we were right there, the ball just didn't fall our way.
"Getting that luck I guess and going out there and winning convincingly will really help us a lot.
"What we have to do is we have to go out there and win the game, not let it come down to a last possession shot or a stop."
Siva added the eight-day break heading into the United game had allowed him to not only recover from his injury but work on combinations, especially with new import Michael Frazier II.
Frazier was one of the Hawks best in his first game for the club, scoring 17 points off the bench in Illawarra's last-start 112-78 loss to South East Melbourne Phoenix.
"[Michael] is a great guy. He works hard on offence and defence," Siva said.
"He does an amazing job of creating his own shot, which is something that will help our team a lot.
"He is a guy who can take the ball out of my hands and Tyler's hands and be able to create for others.
"But just as important he is also a guy who plays hard on defence and can bring energy on that side of the ball.
"He is a unit, he can switch one through to four. Michael brings a uniqueness to the team that is only going to help us."
Monday night's game against Melbourne United at the WEC tips off at 7.30pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
