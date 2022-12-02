Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Investigation

'Material uncertainty' as Marco Polo posts mounting losses

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marco Polo Aged Care faces a bleak financial future after it was sanctioned by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner.

Marco Polo Aged Care is facing the threat of collapse, putting at risk over 300 aged care beds in the Illawarra and adding additional pressures on an overburdened health system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.