Marco Polo Aged Care is facing the threat of collapse, putting at risk over 300 aged care beds in the Illawarra and adding additional pressures on an overburdened health system.
Audits of the charity's financial reports state that a "material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern".
The independent auditors highlight the declining financial position of the aged care provider, which operated at a $4.5 million loss in the 2020-21 financial year.
Over the past four years, the company has posted increasing operating losses, with the charity reporting a $3.1 million loss in 2018. The loss it reported in the last financial year is a 40 per cent increase on the 2018 figure.
As the financial report notes, these losses have imperiled the charity's financial position.
"Over this four-year period, the net assets of the Company have reduced by 84 per cent - from $18,365813 as at 1 July 2017 to $2,981657 as at 30 June 2021."
What has been keeping the aged care provider afloat during this period is the significant amount of cash it has on hand, roughly $22 million.
As residents pay a deposit when they enter any aged care facility, providers need to have cash to refund these deposits should the residents move out.
The financial statement highlights that Marco Polo's cash reserves "significantly exceeds the ratio of resident refunds historically required", "allowing the Company to comfortably meet its solvency and liquidity requirements".
The financial report highlights that the company's ongoing viability depends on four things:
The sanction imposed by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission in October puts all of these factors in play.
The terms of the sanction mean that Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona will not receive federal government subsidies for any new care recipients for four months.
The sanction places the aged care provider at risk of losing its accreditation, and the requirements for rectification can run into the millions, once the cost of consultants and training plans are tallied up.
Marco Polo Aged Care was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.
The bleak financial outlook for Marco Polo mirrors the quality of care residents' families and workers have described.
Founded as a joint venture with the Uniting Church in 1989, in 2008 Marco Polo Aged Care Services demerged and began operating as a standalone entity.
The provider operated the Unanderra nursing home, Cordeaux Lodge for low-level care residents, as well as 10, Italian-specific Community Care Packages.
Prior to the demerger and following, Robert O'Shea was the manager of the facility.
"The quality was of a very high standard, as evidenced by the accreditation agency, and we always were fully accredited and received three years accreditation each time," he said.
Mr O'Shea, who was contracted by Marco Polo to provide management services, continued to oversee the facility as it expanded, including the opening of the Woonona facility in 2016, up until the end of 2020 when his contract was not renewed.
"What the board decided to do was bring the management in house, so they engaged people on staff."
Natalie* brought her father into Marco Polo Woonona in early 2021. Initially, she said the good reputation of the service was what attracted her to the facility.
"He was in hospital for a little while and they said, 'If you've got a room there go for it, it's the best in the area.'"
At that time, Natalie said the staff were engaged and motivated in providing a high level of care but soon things changed.
"What they did was then promote junior managers to more senior positions. I remember one of them saying to me she had never managed anyone in her life, and now she had a team of 10 or 15 people and there was no support."
For Natalie's father, this meant his quality of care declined. Natalie said she kept getting reports her father was having falls, and would often arrive to find her father - who is incontinent - had not been changed properly.
Rachael* is an agency staff member who was working at Marco Polo in March 2022 on an eight month contract. On her first day, she was paired up with a buddy but there were no other staff members on her section.
"I rang my agency to let them know how my day went, because it was the first of eight months, and I expressed my concern to them," she said.
As an agency worker, Rachael moves through multiple aged care centres, all of which are understaffed to various extents, however she said she had never seen something like Marco Polo Woonona.
"My sister is a registered nurse, and she begged me not to go there."
Only a few weeks later, Rachael's sister's concern was vindicated. Rachael was helping a man with Parkinson's to go to the bathroom when he started to slip.
"I caught this man and I had to hold him up for a good 10-15 minutes because there was no one else in the section that I was in. I had to wait until I was able to physically lower him to the ground, and then go and get someone to help me get him up."
As a result of this, Rachael suffered a tear in her shoulder and now suffers from complex regional pain syndrome. She does not expect to be able to work for at least 18 months.
The company's financial reports highlight how reducing costs has been a key focus for the organisation in the past two years. At the same time, however, the company is planning a $9.6 million expansion of the Unanderra facility, adding 30 beds.
That project, however, is currently on hold, due to the business's poor financial performance, but the business has already spent over $350,000 in preparatory work. The financial documents state that this outlay is a future asset.
"The Directors remain confident that the capitalised WIP costs continue to represent a future economic benefit which will be realised," the accounts state.
The accounts also reveal that some of these funds were paid to a company controlled by one of the directors, which provided project management and monitoring services for construction activities at both the Unanderra and Woonona sites, subject to a formal contract.
The Mercury is not suggesting that there was any wrongdoing in the awarding of this contract.
Marco Polo is not the only aged care provider that is struggling. A sector survey carried out by aged care accounting specialists StewartBrown indicates the average operating result for residential aged care homes is a loss of $14.67 per bed day.
The firm says after years of losses, emergency funding needs to be delivered in advance of structural reforms. According to Mr O'Shea, who has spent his life working in aged care, it is the smaller providers who are most at risk.
"When I started in the industry, there were a lot of very small aged care facilities ... run more or less like corner shops. Over time corner shops have pretty much disappeared, and now it's all shopping centres. The aged care industry has gone like that as well."
The government's plans to deregulate aged care licences adds to the cost pressures the company is facing. The bed licences, of which Marco Polo holds 335, valued at $6,496,667, will need to be written down to $0 by July 1 2024, when the federal government discontinues licences.
The company's financial statements note that the current value of the licences is greater than the net assets of the company.
"The fair value of these assets is considered to be a critical accounting estimate/judgement, as they underpin the Company's solvency position and hence its ability to operate as a going concern."
Were Marco Polo no longer able to operate, a space for the 335 residents will need to be found in the already overburdened health and aged care system in the Illawarra. Keira MP and shadow health minister Ryan Park said any reduction in beds would have a profound impact on the region.
"We know, in Wollongong hospital, there's upwards of 100 patients who are in beds, acute beds, waiting for places in aged care facilities or waiting for NDIS support. That puts a huge burden on our health and hospital system," he said.
Whether Marco Polo weathers this storm remains to be seen, but with staff and residents highlighting the sorry state of the current facility, change cannot come soon enough.
"It's sad the way things worked out," Mr O'Shea said. "I'm sure that the people there are doing the best they can with the resources they have."
*Names have been changed
