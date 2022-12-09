Stunning redesign of gem in Jamberoo

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 6
"Glenburn Homestead" on about 4300sqm may have started life in 1910 but the very recent stunning renovation has brought it back to life with style and sophistication.
The addition of a large double bedroom, main bathroom and ensuite (both with underfloor heating) offers comfort for more family members and guests.
With four reverse cycle air-conditioning units through out the home and the barn/loft space, as well as the double sided Eureka combustion fire between the dining/living area and the cosy kitchen space, gives all year round comfort.
The extras in Glenburn are too many to mention but just a few include 105,000L in ground water storage tank, independent supply of water for the extensive gardens, 14m x 8m barn with full height loft/studio plus workshop/office/garage/kitchenette, toilet and shower.
Gorgeous timber floors and high ceilings throughout the home with a walk-in butlers pantry and galley kitchen to entice all comers as a place to create culinary delights.
Enclosed and covered outdoor entertaining areas are all surrounded by beautiful gardens and a lush rural outlook.
An inspection of Glenburn Homestead will reveal much more enchantment in a home that is very old in its beginnings but stunningly beautiful in its current reincarnation.
