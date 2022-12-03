Wollongong Art Gallery will host its final Music & Tea at the Gallery concert for 2022 on December 8.
Organisers said the pilot program for emerging artists had been hugely successful since it launched earlier this year, with an average audience of 130 each performance.
The concerts have featured eight emerging musicians from Wollongong and six from outside the area.
Emerging film and sound production artists recorded the events, and organisers hope to link up with educational institutions in the future.
The event's curator Felicity Woodhill said the concerts had reached a diverse audience, from preschoolers to seniors and people with disabilities.
"Our audience has come from Shellharbour to Helensburgh," she said.
"One older man was in tears as it was the first concert he had attended.
"Specific organisations which have tapped into the series include Northern Illawarra Neighbourhood Support Program, Wollongong Council Transport Support Services, migrant resource hubs, CRAM foundation and Planet Preschool."
Organisers now hope to secure grants and sponsorship to continue the program next year.
The final concert of 2022 will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 11am and will feature a number of young jazz players from Wollongong and Sydney.
The show will feature Alec Watts on saxophone, Michael Dominis on piano and Jack Quinn on drums. They will perform jazz improvisations and new compositions by Watts.
Entry is free but a donation is welcome.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
