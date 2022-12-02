The smiles on the faces of workers - young and old - at Dapto Leagues club on Friday afternoon were not just for the Christmas feed they were about to tuck into.
Illawarra veterans of the maritime union of Australia have gathered at the end of each year to celebrate the wins and reminisce on their losses, and this year they had something to smile about.
The Albanese's government IR bill had made it through both houses of Parliament, bringing wage rises tantalisingly close for many more workers who are bearing the brunt of a rise in inflation.
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said the package of changes tipped the scales back in favour of workers after many years of wins going the other way.
"What these laws do is to increase the bargaining power of workers to fight for those rises and get those wage rises and conditions on the ground," he said. "It's about restoring that power back and protections."
While those at Dapto League Club may be celebrating waterfront battles of old, younger faces were there too. MUA veteran Dave McGartland was joined by grandchildren Liam and Rylee McGartland.
"These laws are for Liam and Riley and the next generations of Australia workers, to have the right to bargain for a better deal at work like their parents and grandparents did."
The passage of the laws comes as the labour movement celebrates 50 years since the election of the Whitlam government. Known as one of the most reformist administrations Australia had seen, cries from business that the current IR laws would take Australia back to the 1970s sounded to some in Dapto like a positive thing.
"[Whitlam] was the greatest reforming government we've ever had," Mr Rorris said. "We wouldn't have Medicare, when he made higher education free, generations of Australians became the first in their families to ever attend a higher education institution, the emphasis on multiculturalism, land rights for Aboriginal people, the list goes on.
"Their slogan was 'It's Time' and with the passing of these workplace laws, now we can say it's time for the workers."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.