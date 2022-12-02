Figtree researcher Gabriela Caballero's heart is torn.
First-generation Australian Caballero is still weighing up whether to support the Socceroos or the country of her birth Argentina, when the two nations square off in their World Cup round of 16 blockbuster in Qatar.
Caballero though is taking some comfort from the fact that come around 8am Sunday morning she will be a winner either way.
"It really is a win-win situation for me," she said. "I'd be absolutely stoked if the Socceroos won and just as happy if Argentina wins.
"I'm a huge football fan and have always supported Argentina and the Socceroos.
"During this World Cup I've also frequented the Fraternity Club quite often to support all the underdog teams.
"It would be fair to say that Australia will be the underdog on Sunday, so that's another point for the Socceroos."
Read more: How do the Socceroos stop Messi's magic?
But Caballero's admiration for arguably the world's best player in Lionel Messi, has her dreaming Messi will cap his World Cup swansong by guiding Argentina to their third World Cup trophy.
"I can't lie. I love Messi. He deserves to win the World Cup. He has achieved so much in his career but this would be the icing on the cake. I don't think anyone would begrudge Messi winning the World Cup," she said.
"I love the Socceroos but there's no one player that I have a real allegiance to like I do with Messi.
"I'd love the Socceroos to win for Australia and all my friends but it would be something special if Messi leads Argentina all the way to a World Cup final win."
Caballero plans on watching the big game at Martin Place in Sydney.
"I'm looking forward to joining in with all the Socceroos fans and celebrating either way," she said.
I'm looking forward to joining in with all the Socceroos fans and celebrating either way.- Gabriela Caballero
"Being first generation I obviously identify strongly with both countries. It's going to be difficult just supporting one team. I'm actually torn and don't know who I really want to win.
"I now a couple of people around my age who are firmly with Argentina or with Australia.
"My family goes for Argentina but the majority of my friends go for Australia.
"I know I will get plenty of phone calls from family in Argentina regardless of which team wins.
"The last time I was in Argentina I made a bet with some of my family that if Argentina make the quarters I will spontaneously fly over to Qatar to watch the game, regardless how expensive the flights are."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.