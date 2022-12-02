Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heads together on recycling

Updated December 2 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Flament

A collection of top minds will get together on Monday for a public meeting to thrash out ideas to solve the nation's soft plastics recycling crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.