Heads together on recycling

A collection of top minds will get together on Monday for a public meeting to thrash out ideas to solve the nation's soft plastics recycling crisis.
The University of Wollongong's business incubator IAccelerate will host the meeting at the Innovation Campus, and members of the public can attend in person or online.
Hosted by UOW business incubator iAccelerate and the Social Enterprise Council of NSW & ACT (SECNA), the summit-like meeting will bring together stakeholders from across the region's academic, business, government, and non-profit organisations to find a way forward.
iAccelerate Director Dr Tamantha Stutchbury said plastics waste is one of the most critical issues facing the world, with microplastics found in practically every ecosystem on the planet.
"Plastics are not just a problem for one section of the community or the world," she said. "They are a problem for everyone, so bringing together different strands of the business, academic, policy, and environmental community is the only way we can start to formulate a solution."
SECNA CEO Kylie Flament will facilitate the meeting, which starts at 1pm.
