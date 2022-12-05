A Gerroa grandfather who exchanged explicit voice messages with a convicted child sex offender says he was not referring to children in his contributions to the conversation.
Wayne Joseph Bradley faced Wollongong District Court for sentencing on Friday, having pleaded guilty to making child abuse material available using a carriage service.
The 63-year-old came to the attention of NSW police when the person with whom he was conversing on the FastMeet service was investigated by Victorian police regarding his use of the service to exchange child abuse material with others.
Bradley did not know the man, nor did he know he was a child sex offender.
But on two occasions in December 2020, Bradley used his landline phone to exchange sexually explicit voice messages with the man.
The other man referred to sexual acts with children, while Bradley spoke about "small persons" and them being "smooth".
The police strike force who charged Bradley is the same one that caught former NRL star Brett Finch, who was last month sentenced to a two-year recognizance release order for using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse.
Bradley told a psychologist, and reiterated in evidence to the court, that he was not referring to children in his contributions to the conversation but was rather imagining sex with an adult man.
He said he preferred small and shaven people.
"I don't have an interest in children sexually," Bradley told the court.
However, Bradley admitted he was aware the other man was talking sexually about children and he did not end the conversation, nor indicate that he wanted to stop talking about children.
"I fee really bad and ashamed and disgusted in myself," Bradley said of his offending, adding: "I hate what could have transpired was the physical assault of a child".
Police did not find any child abuse material in Bradley's home.
Bradley told the court that at the time of his offending, his partner was recovering from cancer surgery and caring for his own father.
He said he was also isolated from his social group because of COVID-19 and there were financial pressures.
Bradley's barrister Zaid Khan said his client's offending fell towards the lower end of the scale in terms of seriousness for this crime.
Bradley had no paedophilic predisposition according to the expert evidence, Mr Khan said, and his risk of reoffending was very low.
Acting Judge Paul Conlon agreed the crime fell towards the lower end of seriousness for offences of its type.
Judge Conlon noted Bradley had no prior criminal convictions and considered him to be genuinely remorseful.
"He was, rather naively, unaware that his actions constituted a criminal offence," he said.
Bradley had "excellent" prospects of rehabilitation, Judge Conlon said, and was unlikely to reoffend.
He convicted Bradley and sentenced him to a recognizance order, on the conditions he pay a $1000 surety, be of good behaviour for three years, and obey the directions of Community Corrections with respect to continuing psychological treatment and a sex offender treatment program.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.