'Low key' New Years Eve fireworks return for celebrations in Wollongong

Wollongong's New Year's Eve festivities will be relaxed and 'low key' according to Wollongong City Council, which has announced a family-friendly evening of events to help ring in 2023.
As usual, the New Year's Eve celebrations will be held at the Wollongong Harbour and Osborne Park, starting from 6pm until the end of the 9pm fireworks.
Like last year - when the fireworks returned after a two year break due to bushfires and COVID - the council will shoot the fireworks higher up into the sky than in previous years, so that people can spread out along the coast and still have an excellent view.
There will be food stalls in Osborne Park, and roving and pop-up entertainment throughout the Harbour precinct.
While there are no activities planned in Lang Park, it will be open to provide space for people to have a picnic dinner.
Lord MayorGordon Bradbery said he expected the event to be popular with families.
"This year has been a big one with some really exciting moments as well as challenges," he said.
"New Year's Eve is a time of reflection and celebration. I know our New Year's Eve fireworks is always popular. I look forward to seeing residents and visitors joining us at the Harbour to welcome in a New Year.
"With plenty of food options, why not bring a picnic blanket, grab a spot, and enjoy dinner and fireworks with friends and family."
Cram Foundation are sponsoring the New Year's Eve Accessible Viewing Area, which is reserved for people with disability or accessibility requirements, and their families, to watch the fireworks.
Bookings for this are available through an online form.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
