Special memorial service for Illawarra residents grieving during Christmas

With Christmas only a few weeks away, preparations for big celebrations are seen on full display with homes donning lights, and malls decorated in tinsel.
And while seen as a time of joy, for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the festive period can exacerbate difficult feelings.
Illawarra Women's Health Centre mental health leader Laura Brooks urged those feeling overwhelmed or isolated to lean on the community for support during this time.
"For many people that have lost a loved one, whether it's recently or many years ago, it can be a time which brings up really strong feelings of grief, sadness, and lots of memories," she said.
"It's a time where people need to be gentle with themselves but also connect with others that are having similar feelings, or going through similar things at this time of year."
A special memorial service hosted by White Lady Funerals and Hansen and Cole will be held Wednesday evening, and all in the Illawarra who are missing someone dear to their hearts are invited. It will mark the return of the popular non-denominational service since the pandemic.
"When people join us on Wednesday night, there's no need to put that brave face on," regional manager for Hansen and Cole Kembla Grange, Sue Wright said.
"You can be yourself and be surrounded by people who understand what you're going through."
A local celebrant Paul Young will emcee the night, which will include poetry and a women's Gospel Choir. Santa Claus will also make an appearance, and there will be food at the end of the service and an opportunity for people to gather and share their feelings.
The service will kick off at 6:30pm on December 7 at Hansen and Cole Funerals in Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
