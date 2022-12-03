Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Christmas cheer roars through Crown St for 33rd annual Wollongong bikers toy run

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 3 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the sun shone on the hundreds of toy-laden motorbikes that revved their way through Crown Street, the rider at the front of the pack said it felt like his father was watching on from above.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.