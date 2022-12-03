As the sun shone on the hundreds of toy-laden motorbikes that revved their way through Crown Street, the rider at the front of the pack said it felt like his father was watching on from above.
"Today has been a blessing," Daniel Zgela said.
"We've had some bad weather for the last six months but today it's like the heavens opened up. It was beautiful."
Daniel's father Ivan Zgela, who sadly died in 2019, was one of the founding members of the adored bikers toy run.
And with 300 riders joining this year's toy delivery to Wollongong City Council's Giving Tree, Daniel said 33 years on, the charity event is stronger than ever.
"He started this with a bunch of mates in 1989, and for something to keep going after an organiser has passed, it's amazing to see Wollongong City Council still support the event," Daniel said.
"It's just unbelievable. It just proves the vision has spread far and wide. 300 people have attended today that have the same heart."
The burly bikers decked their Harley-Davidson's in tinsel and collected donated toys from points around the city before dropping them to the tree on Friday.
Anglicare and St Vincent de Paul will then distribute the toys to disadvantaged kids.
Nine-year-old Indi was thrilled to be joining the festive convoy with her grandfather Warren Lindsay, who fitted his Honda Gold Wing out with a wooden Santa sleigh.
"I loved it, I got to feel the wind in my hair and look at nature," Indi said.
"The last sleigh I had was a little wooden one so this year I decided to make it bigger," Warren said, who has joined in on the event for the past six years.
The party continued at the mall's amphitheatre where bikers and families danced to a live band.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.