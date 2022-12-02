Van Heerden claims Eternal strap to stake UFC claim

Wollongong's Justin Van Heerden can lay legitimate claim to being the best featherweight on the Australian domestic scene after claiming the Eternal title on the Gold Coast on Friday night.
While there were some nervous moments in the first and final rounds, the 28-year-old otherwise dominated the five-round contest against former training partner Diego Pereira with superior grappling en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Van Heerden put Pereira on the mat with a straight right hand in the third in a win that avenged an earlier defeat to the Pereira back in 2017 and showed how much the South-African born talent's all-round game has evolved since shifting to the Freestyle MMA camp at Windang.
It was his fourth win in less than 12 months and, with the UFC headed back to Australian shores in February, it puts Van Heerden on the path joining training partner Alex Volkanovski on the Perth card.
"I'm thankful that the hard work paid off," Van Heerden told Eternal's post-fight coverage.
"[Pereira's] still one of the most dangerous people you can step in here with. He's tough resilient, I think he showed that.
"I feel like I had him hurt when I dropped him but he was able recover. I saw his eyes when he threw his legs up, they rolled back in his head, but he stayed strong and recovered.
"He came back in the fifth round with a strong performance and had me stuck [on the mat] and had me in danger so it just shows the martial artist that he is. Props to him.
"If you look at my year, four fights, four wins inside 10 months and an Australian title. If that doesn't prove I'm the number-one featherweight in this region, I don't know what will."
Volkanovski will headline the UFC 284 card in Perth on February 12 in a bid for double-champ status against Russian destroyer Islam Makhachev.
Van Heerden will set his sights on Eternal's February card in Perth a day earlier and will be ready for any UFC call-up.
Friday's card may have produced a potential opponent after Adballa Biayda moved to 6-1 with a second-round submission win over Van Heerden's Freestyle stablemate Josh Kuhne.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
