Witnesses to a crash south of Moruya overnight performed CPR on a motorcyclist until paramedics arrived but their efforts were in vain.
The motorcyclist died when his bike left the Princes Highway southbound and crashed shortly after 8pm, at Bergalia, about 5km south of Moruya.
The witnesses stopped and rendered assistance until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the 54-year-old man later died at Moruya Hospital
South Coast Police District officers will prepare a report for the coroner.
