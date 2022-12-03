A Wollongong man allegedly involved in a brawl in front of shoppers at Crown Street mall will spend his 31st birthday behind bars after he failed in his bid for release.
Nathan Stollery applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday following his arrest the night before over one charge of affray.
The incident stemmed from the afternoon of November 30, where police allege Stollery approached two women and a man walking along Kembla Street.
Stollery allegedly pushed the man in the neck and a push and shove between Stollery and one of the women ensued.
As Stollery walked away, police allege the woman started yelling out at him and another confrontation started, court documents state.
By this point, the alleged melee moved inside Crown Street mall while the group allegedly continued to yell at one another.
Stollery allegedly threw an unknown object at one of the women, before he ran at her and grabbed her around the head. The pair allegedly started hitting each other.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving multiple calls from people in the mall, but the group had already walked away while allegedly continuing to hurl verbal abuse.
Stollery, who was well known to police having 65 prior charges against him, was arrested at the Cringila Hotel on Friday night.
The alleged brawl was captured on CCTV, which made for a strong prosecution case, Sergeant Racheal Biffin argued in court.
Defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro said Stollery's actions could be explained as he was acting in self-defence.
Registrar Tina McKenna refused bail. Stollery will return to court at a later date.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.