Nathan Stollery to spend birthday behind bars after alleged Crown St mall melee

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 3 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Nathan Stollery fronted Wollongong Local Court on Saturday. Picture from Facebook.

A Wollongong man allegedly involved in a brawl in front of shoppers at Crown Street mall will spend his 31st birthday behind bars after he failed in his bid for release.

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

