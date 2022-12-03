A serial disqualified driver is behind bars again after an alleged high-speed chase through Balgownie ended in police uncovering a stash of suspected stolen cards.
Dusan Timotic, 45, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Saturday following his arrest the night before where he was charged with 10 offences.
According to documents tendered to court, police saw a red Toyota Corolla exiting a Balgownie driveway and then allegedly driving erratically about 10:40pm on Friday.
Police allege they attempted to catch up to the Corolla which allegedly appeared to be avoiding them, taking corners at high speed with the wheels "squealing".
It allegedly continued driving after police activated their lights, until it pulled into a driveway.
Timotic allegedly got out of the driver's side of the car and ran into a Balgownie home.
Police chased after him and Timotic allegedly ran out of the back door.
He was allegedly found hiding under a bush, laying on his belly and out of breath.
Timotic was arrested and when police asked why he ran from them, he allegedly responded "I'm disqualified".
Police searched the Corolla and allegedly found a small makeup bag containing 21 drivers licences, 14 bank cards, 10 Medicare cards, six photo identification cards, and a disability parking card.
They also allegedly found a number of power tools including three angle grinders, a car jack and a circular saw.
Timotic has been charged with driving recklessly, not stopping when directed to do so, having custody of an offensive implement in public, and five counts of suspected stolen goods in custody.
Registrar Tina McKenna refused bail and pointed to Timotic's record which showed he drove while disqualified in 2018, 2019, 2021, and earlier this year.
"He's got a terrible, lengthy record," Ms McKenna said.
Timotic will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
