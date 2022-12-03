Illawarra Mercury
Dapto man found laying under bush after alleged high-speed police chase

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 3 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Dusan Timotic. Picture from Facebook.

A serial disqualified driver is behind bars again after an alleged high-speed chase through Balgownie ended in police uncovering a stash of suspected stolen cards.

