'Impossible to turn around': Troubled Coledale RSL Club calls last drinks

Coledale RSL Club will close for good next weekend, with the club announcing on Saturday that last drinks will be served on December 11.
"It is with great regret that your Club Board of Directors are announcing the closure of the Coledale RSL Club," a letter from the club's secretary director Warrick Try said.
"Despite many attempts to turn around the adverse trading results, it has proven impossible to do so."
He said the club would hold a final Christmas ham raffle on the evening of Thursday (December 8), and last drinks would be served the following Sunday.
"We look forward to welcoming you all in our last ever week."
The closure comes after a months long saga between the Coledale RSL Club and its landlord - the Coledale RSL Sub-Branch.
Despite their similar names, these are different entities.
The club announced in August that its finances had been "gradually disappearing down the plug hole" for the last five years and that this was exacerbated during the pandemic and a period of eight months of rain.
The club explored a merger with Tradies, in Sutherland, however the sub-branch did not agree to the bigger club's terms - which was to sell the building.
In August, Mr Try told the Mercury: "I believe the sub-branch [refusing] to selling the property will be responsible for the demise of Coledale RSL Club."
Last month, the Sub-Branch held a Q and A about the club and their building's future, saying the sub branch member had voted unanimously against the sale and instead agreed to seek out a new tenant.
However, they noted this would be difficult, as to get a new tenant approved, they said they would need to submit a Development Application to Wollongong City Council to change the zoning of the property.
"While the Sub-Branch has been approached by interested parties, some of whom look favourable to maintaining support for community activities (the Fishing Club, the Oysters and the Bowlers), the DA needs to be accepted and the Land Use changed before any decisions can be made and negotiations sorted," the letter stated.
The Coledale RSL Sub-Branch was formed in 1946 and today consists of local veterans and affiliate members.
The organise the Coledale Remebrance Day and ANZAC Day dawns services, as well as raising money for Veteran's support organisations and Legacy.
They are a Sub-Branch of the Returned & Services League of Australia, a member-based veterans' charity founded in 1916.
The 18 foundation members of the Coledale RSL donated 10 pounds each at the time for the purchase of three vacant blocks on the corner of Main Road [now Lawrence Hargrave Drive] and Cater Street. More money was raised to buy former army huts from Evans Head and for the transport and completion, with the hall opening on July 31, 1948.
The Coledale RSL Sub-Branch has maintained ownership of the hall ever since.
The Coledale RSL Club Limited leases the property from the Sub-Branch for the purposes of a registered club business.
