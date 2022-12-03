Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Impossible to turn around': Troubled Coledale RSL calls last drinks

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 3 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Impossible to turn around': Troubled Coledale RSL Club calls last drinks

Coledale RSL Club will close for good next weekend, with the club announcing on Saturday that last drinks will be served on December 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.