Disabled surfers feel the ocean magic in Thirroul

A popular Thirroul cyclist known for his spiky headgear gladly swapped his wheels for a surfboard on Saturday.
Matthew McMaugh was among the group of surfers beaming with smiles from the ocean magic at the Disabled Surfers Association's (DSA) surf day in Thirroul.
It's a day Matthew, who is intellectually disabled, looks forward to every year. So he was delighted the event came back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
"He's very active, he rides his bike everyday," Matthew's mother Tessa McMaugh said.
"He's confident in the pool, but he's not confident enough in the surf to go by himself, so the volunteers help him up. He likes the camaraderie more than the actual surfing."
DSA organiser Ian Picton was thrilled to welcome the event back to Thirroul and "spread the stoke" among those giving surfing a crack.
"It's all about helping them experience what most of us take for granted, that feeling of catching a wave and the water moving underneath you," Ian said. "It's magical."
Even better, it was International Day of People with Disability. The smiles said it all as the 35 volunteers helped the group conquer the waves.
"I had one lady here today who was crying because her daughter was floating around in Thirroul pool, surrounded by people just enjoying the experience," Ian said.
"The girl was very hesitant about doing anything and was just watching, but then decided to give it a go and put the yellow rash vest on. It was amazing."
