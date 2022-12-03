It had to be Lionel Messi.
The little Argentinian magician scored the opening goal as Argentina prevailed 2-1 to end the Socceroos' fairy tale World Cup run in the round of 16 on Sunday morning.
Messi, arguably the world's greatest ever player, needed just one opportunity to make Australia pay, slotting the ball in the right corner with his majestic left foot past Matt Ryan's diving outstretched hand.
The goal in the 35th minute came at a time when the Socceroos seemed to be on top.
Argentina controlled the opening 20 minutes before Graham Arnold's men came into the game and enjoyed more possession.
Australia did not really threaten the Argentinian goal but could have done better with opportunities from corners and set plays.
Messi, playing his 1000th career game came into his own as the half wore on and when he received the ball just inside the penalty box, he calmly slotted in his 789th career goal.
Argentina went to the half-time break 1-0 up and then doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half after striker Julian Alvarez dispossessed the ball from Socceroos keeper Ryan to slot the ball into an empty net.
But the Socceroos fought back after a deflected Craig Goodwin goal in the 77th minute.
And then Aziz Behic almost capped a mazy run with a goal only to be denied by a crucial tackle by Lisandro Martinez.
Australia then almost snatched a draw in the last minute but Garang Kuol's shot was well saved.
It was a gallant effort by the Socceroos, who like the golden generation of 2006, went out in the round of 16.
But their run in Qatar truly united fans back in Australia, with thousands of people across the country, including here in Wollongong at live sites supporting the Socceroos.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
