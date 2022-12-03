Thousands of Socceroos fans watch gutsy Aussies across Wollongong

The Illawarra dressed in its best shades of green and yellow as thousands ventured out for the biggest of Socceroo games in memory.
Despite the outcome of the game that kept people on the edge of their seats, the Wollongong crowd seemed to be enjoying the game if their "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi" chants are anything to go by.
La La La's was packed with hundreds of football fans while at The Fraternity Club a few thousand faithfuls turned up to cheer for the Aussies against the Lionel Messi-led Argentina.
Irrespective of the venue, the atmosphere at both streaming hubs was electric, with a crowd that had a newfound hope in their team's abilities after their consecutive wins in group matches.
Sydney resident Matthew Wallace, who was enjoying the game from his front row seat, had come to Wollongong to experience the lively cheer of the crowd at The Frat.
"I'm here with my friends about 20 of us and some of us were here around 4:30am to grab those front seats," Mr Wallace said.
Mr Wallace while disappointed with the loss, said the Socceroos did not go down without a "pretty good crack".
"It is a massive achievement for the Socceroos reaching the round of 16, first time since 2006. I feel very proud," he said.
Fairy Meadow's David Dwyer, who was rocking his Socceroos-branded dreadlock beanie, described the vibe at the Fairy Meadow club as magical.
"It is unbelievable, it is fantastic, what a crowd", Mr Dwyer said.
" I live for this every four years that it comes around and Australian football is just getting stronger and stronger."
While The Frat had the game playing on multiple screens across the huge expanse of the room, the Globe Lane bar had one huge screen.
La La La's was packed with people catching the live action from the likes of the stairs, some climbing atop the pool table and chairs to get the best view.
When the place appeared to be overflowing with Socceroo supporters, the latecomers resorted to watching the game on their phones while still being a part of the charged atmosphere in a room full of adrenaline.
La La La's owner Nathan Stratton was delighted with the "fantastic turnout".
"It was a great atmosphere, I think everyone was disappointed with the result but pleased with the effort," he said.
"A really nice way to start a Sunday."
