A Wollongong man has been found guilty of a brutal rape of a woman in Mangerton in January 2021.
A jury found Adrian Macdonald guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of intentionally choking without consent.
The 12-person jury took nearly a week to reach its verdict after almost a week's worth of evidence.
The jury returned a not guilty verdict on two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The Crown case relied upon testimony from the victim who outlined in a closed court the night of January 16, 2021.
That evening, the woman was at home with the owner of a unit she was staying in at a Mangerton unit block when Macdonald arrived asking for bandages to dress wounds on his legs caused by dog bites.
While at the unit, Macdonald and the unit owner used drugs and, at some point after that, the woman got up and went back to another unit.
A few hours later, Macdonald came through the front door of the unit, shining a bright torch in the woman's face.
"It's the police, turn around and put your hands where I can see them and come to me," Macdonald said.
The woman complied, not knowing it was Macdonald until he lowered the torch.
The woman and Macdonald returned to the other unit.
The Crown prosecutor told the court the woman went into the bathroom with her phone because she wanted to call for help.
Macdonald began banging on the door, saying "open the f---ing door," according to police.
Scared of Macdonald, the woman emerged from the bathroom and handed over her phone.
Macdonald demanded to go into the unit owner's bedroom and was holding a syringe in his hand. The woman was scared Macdonald was going to inject her with the drugs but he injected himself, and soon after flew into a rage.
Macdonald forced the woman to take two pills of an unknown substance and then began sexually assaulting her.
Afterwards, Macdonald straddled the woman and began to choke her, leading her to feel like she was losing consciousness and couldn't breathe.
The woman then could not resist falling asleep. The next morning, the woman woke next to the accused who got up and walked out.
The Crown prosecutor said the next day the woman told a friend some of what had happened and also informed the owner of the apartment.
The unit owner kept bedding from that night and later gave it to police.
In May 2021, the woman reported what happened earlier that year to police.
The trial, in front of Judge Chris Hoy, heard from witnesses including the owner of the unit where the attack occurred and detectives.
Following the verdict, Judge Hoy set a date in April for sentencing in Parramatta District Court.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.