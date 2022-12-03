Illawarra Mercury
Adrian Macdonald found guilty of sexual assault, choking

Updated December 4 2022 - 10:32am, first published 8:36am
Adrian Macdonald will be sentenced in April after a jury found him guilty of sexual intercourse without consent and choking without consent.

A Wollongong man has been found guilty of a brutal rape of a woman in Mangerton in January 2021.

