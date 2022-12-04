Australia's fairytale World Cup run is over.
But despite the heartbreak inflicted by a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, the Socceroos courageous round of 16 showing in Qatar has shown how much the world game unites all Australians.
Thousands upon thousands of supporters descended on live sites throughout the country in the early hours of the morning to watch Socceroos matches.
The devastation of being knocked out 2-1 by Argentina on Sunday morning was evident to see on supporters' faces, but the over-riding emotion was of pride.
For Shellharbour's Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman, the Socceroos impressive World Cup campaign was the shot in the arm football in Australia desperately needed.
Heyman, who has come out of international retirement and is desperate to represent the Matildas at the World Cup next year, couldn't help but be inspired by the support in Australia for the Graham Arnold-coached Socceroos.
"Only football unites fans like that. Seeing all the fans, especially in Melbourne come out and really support the Socceroos with flares and all that, was something special," she said.
"Knowing that Australia is backing Australian sport is just something special.
"I think a lot of us are quite bogan and we do love just backing the underdogs and that's who we always are when we come into competition.
"I couldn't help but be very proud of our boys, they were fantastic.
"When they got back to 2-1 I really had faith that they could get back into the game but it wasn't to be.
"Regardless it is so positive for Australian football to see the boys make it to the round of 16. It is just going to help grow Australian football and I think that is something we definitely need in this country."
Heyman, the highest goal-scorer in A-League Women's history wants to end her international hiatus and play a World Cup in Australia.
"I'm trying to push myself to see if I can get back into the national side," she said.
"To play in a World Cup on home soil would be a dream come true and mean a lot to myself but all the girls.
""The Matildas have strung a few wins together recently and are coming into some good form at the right time.
"I know all the players are desperate to do well. We want to win the World Cup.
"A lot of people doubt us, as do a lot of nations who think we are not a football nation.
"But having it on home soil the girls will be pumped to do something special. I'm sure the nation will be behind us, just as they've been with the Socceroos."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
