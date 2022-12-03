Did we snap you watching the Socceroos against Argentina?

Dozens of photos below
It was a wild ride - and really, who would've thought the Socceroos would have been in it right up until the seventh minute of injury time against Argentina.
Hundreds of thousands of Aussies watched in sheer desperation as the Aussies took it to the South American superpower in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
And the Illawarra was no different.
Venues across Wollongong and the region erupted when Craig Goodwin's shot ricocheted of an Argentinian defender and found the back of the neck in the 77th minute.
Could - would - the Socceroos somehow manage to topple Lionel Messi and his men?
Ultimately, no.
But not before a nerve-rattling seven minutes of injury time when the Aussies went oh-so close to doing the improbable - or maybe impossible.
Here's to Graham Arnold's 2022 Socceroos. Now, bring on 2026!
But before that - let's not forget the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
