A top order shake-up has paid dividends for The Rail, who rallied after back-to-back defeats to thrash Albion Park on Saturday.
The visitors muscled their way to a massive first-innings total of 2/367 from 50 overs at Keith Gray Oval, before rolling their opponents for 144.
Opening batter Nathan Brown was the chief destroyer, scoring 152 and sharing in a 171-run stand with first drop Kieran GIlly (110 not out). Dylan Rae (35) and Adam Ison (48 not out) also offered valuable support as The Rail scored the highest total of this South Coast Cricket season to send a warning shot to their rivals.
"We changed the order up this week because we'd obviously had a couple of tough losses the past few weeks against some good teams. But it was good to put some runs on the board and hopefully we can move forward," captain Brett Gilly said.
"Nathan had a long period out of the game, he hadn't played in seven years before this season, and you can just see he's been building towards something like this. He's an aggressive opening batter and doesn't really have a weakness, so he's obviously a massive boost for our team this year. If he can keep that up, that will set us up at the top of the order.
"Kieran has been out of touch, so obviously that time in the middle is going to be really good for his confidence. Your top four are your main batters, so if two of them are scoring hundreds, it obviously feeds good confidence into the team."
The Rail's bowling attack then shared the work load as they held Albion Park to a total of 144 inside 35 overs. Adam Ison and Tim Goodall picked up two wickets apiece, while four other bowlers claimed a wicket each.
Gilly said his side would gain plenty of confidence from the 223-run victory, but there was still room for improvement.
"We bowled alright but we're under no illusions, our fielding is still not where it needs to be. Having said that, we know that we're not at our best and that's a positive in a sense - we can play better than we are. And that's something we need to build on if we want to be a threat in the competition," Gilly said.
"You can only beat whose in front of you, and wins definitely give you confidence, regardless of what sport you're playing. Hopefully next week we'll go in with the same confidence we have that week, and build into Christmas and put ourselves in a good position heading into the break."
Elsewhere, Lake Illawarra and North Nowra-Cambewarra strengthened their lead at the top of the ladder after claiming victories on Saturday.
Nick Jennings top-scored with an unbeaten 62 before Matt Roach took three wickets as the Lakers claimed a 14-run win over Shellharbour at Tom Willoughby Oval, while North Nowra prevailed by three wickets against the Ex-Servos. Elijah Guyatt was the pick of the bowlers with 3/19, while Hyeon Parsons (39) led the way with the bat for North Nowra.
The Tigers also continued their strong start to the season by securing a 39-run win over the Rats at Bomaderry Oval, with Travis Roth scoring 85 for the winners.
In the other game, Kiama bounced back from last week's loss to beat the Magpies by one wicket at Berry Sports Complex. Kookas had the bye this round.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
