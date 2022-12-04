Northern Districts have made it three wins on the trot, after surviving a huge scare on Saturday from rivals Wests Illawarra.
In an absorbing contest at Hollymount Park, the Butchers posted a first-innings total of 215, which they successfully defended to claim a 14-run win and continue their good run of recent form.
After claiming Cricket Illawarra's Twenty20 crown earlier this season, Jackson Stewart's men lost their opening two 50-over contests, but have since bounced back to beat Helensburgh, Keira and Wests.
Daniel Wark led the way with the bat with a half-century on Saturday, while Xavier McDevitt was the pick of the bowlers. However, Stewart said it was an all-round team effort from the Butchers.
"We're on a bit of a roll at the moment, though we're still struggling a little bit to get our best team on the park. But I'm happy at this stage to get a little bit of momentum and some wins on the board," the Butchers captain said.
"I think we had a bit of a comedown from the T20 comp, and we played a couple of good teams as well, so it wasn't always necessarily in our control. But getting a few more blokes back on the park has helped and there's been a bit more consistency.
"I think there's two games to go before Christmas, so it would be nice to win those two. But, again, we're struggling to get a consistent team on the park, but we'll see what happens the next few weeks."
Elsewhere, University jumped into top spot on the first grade ladder after securing a 61-run victory over Dapto on Saturday.
Luke Huard (123 not out) and Alec Dobson (107) both scored tons as Uni mustered an imposing total of 2/260 at University Oval. Dapto fought hard in the second innings, but were bowled out for 199 in the 44th over, with Will Perkins and Darcy Knight taking three wickets apiece for the winners.
In the other games, Wollongong bounced back from last week's defeat to beat Port Kembla by six wickets at North Dalton Park; Corrimal secured an impressive three-wicket victory over Balgownie at Ziems Park; and Keira sealed a thrilling eight-run win over Helensburgh at Rex Jackson Oval.
