Kora Naughton remembers busking under the scorching hot sun the first time she attended the Tamworth Country Music festival, now five years later, the tables have turned.
The 21-year-old-singer was in disbelief when she learned she'd made the Star Maker competition final - just one of 10 performers to compete at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"When I got the call, there may have been some screaming going on in my house," Miss Naughton said.
The Albion Park resident is thrilled by the recognition, particularly given the magnitude - and history - of the competition.
"It's a pretty well-known competition, Keith Urban won it back in his day, Lee Kernaghan, too, so there are all these great artists that have been involved," she said.
To that list add Beccy Cole, Samantha McClymont, James Blundell and Travis Collins.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival holds a special place in Miss Naughton's heart as it was the place where her love affair with country music began.
"It opened my eyes when I went there I was like wow this genre is broad and so wonderful, I don't think I could go back to anything else," she said.
The young singer-songwriter has released two albums of her original music titled Nineteen and Ride or Die.
"Most of the tracks were just written by me in my bedroom, just sitting and letting and emotions flow," she said.
When speaking of her inspiration, Miss Naughton said she likens herself to a sponge, soaking inspiration from everywhere and everyone.
"So it could be a little bit of rock country artist, little bit of folk artist and little bit of contemporary country artist mashed up with something I've created myself - that's how I like to do it," she said.
Miss Naughton who works a full-time admin job appreciates her employers being flexible with working arrangements.
The support, Miss Naughton said, had not just been to limited to her workplace.
"My parents are amazing, they have been helping me, assisting me in every way they can since I was 15, I'm very lucky."
The Star maker competition finalists will each perform two songs on January 15 at Australia's biggest country music festival, with the winner being announced at the end of the day.
