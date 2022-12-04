The Illawarra Hawks will have all three of their American imports on court at the same time for only the fifth time this season when they play Melbourne United on Monday night.
Captain Tyler Harvey has been a constant but Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier II will be on court together for only the second time, at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Siva returned from a calf injury in the last-start loss to South East Melbourne Phoenix and is expected to play more minutes against United.
Frazier, who was brought in recently to replace departed import George King, impressed in his debut game for the club, scoring 17 points off the bench in Illawarra's 112-78 loss to the Phoenix.
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas was hopeful his imports would gel together sooner rather than later to help his struggling outfit arrest a nine-game losing run.
"With Mike, [his team-mates] are getting to know him obviously as a player and a person, which is very important," he said.
"He has come in at a real difficult time but again this is the fifth time we've had all three Americans on court at the same time.
"These five or six practices we'll have [before United game] really helps those three guys gel together.
"It hasn't been ideal but I think it is more difficult for the players first.
"We've been lucky enough to replace [Justin Robinson] with Peyton, who is a great human being and a great player and obviously now Michael.....how can I complain about two quality guys coming into our program.
"Where in the past you could get somebody who could really ruin it, we have two quality imports."
But Jackomas said it was vital for the Hawks to buy-in to each other if they are to have any chance of producing a performance which will secure them only their second win of the season.
The last time the Hawks (1-10) played United, the visitors led by former Illawarra player Xavier-Rathan Mayes secured a thrilling double-overtime victory.
Jackomas said the Hawks needed to contain United's weapons Chris Goulding, Isaac Humphries and Marcus Lee.
"Lee was missing last time but we will have to deal with him this time around. X [Mayes] and [Rayjon] Tucker are also playing pretty good basketball right now," he said.
"So if we can look after their main guys while also buying into what we are trying to do, that will help.
"We are hoping it is going to be a game like it was last time.
"Look it is really disappointing for the players, for the fans and for everyone in regards to the results.
"Some of it has been out of our control and some of it has been in our control.
"But we are getting better every day.
"We have to worry about ourselves right now and a lot of it is buy-in based, a lot of it is making sure what is going on with us, in our control and out of our control - we have to make sure we are displaying ourselves like a team with a great record right now."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
