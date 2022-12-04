Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks out to return to winning ways against Melbourne United

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks three American imports Peyton Siva, Tyler Harvey (walking) and Michael Frazier will be on the court against Melbourne United. Picture: Adam McLean.

The Illawarra Hawks will have all three of their American imports on court at the same time for only the fifth time this season when they play Melbourne United on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.