Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Corrimal Greenfest showcases region's environment ambitions

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Hira, 6 learns the science soil erosion and water filtration with Alex McCarthy, regional leader for environment for Scouts. Pictures by Adam McLean

The 'Think global, act local' mantra is often said, but less often put into practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.