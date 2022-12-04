The 'Think global, act local' mantra is often said, but less often put into practice.
Not so at Corrimal High School on Sunday, where the first annual Greenfest gave locals practical solutions to go some way to tackling the climate crisis.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Corrimal, the event brought together local community groups, all with a hand in turning Wollongong one shade greener.
Kicking off the day were garden gurus and compost connoisseurs Mark Matthews and John Gabriele who opened for the wide variety of stallholders and families who had dropped in to see what all the fuss was about.
Rotary club secretary Linda Bunclark said the focus was on sharing grassroots initiatives.
"We did not want it to be some massive expo, it's about the local community as there are some fantastic organisations.
Perhaps unsurprisingly the day saw a bit focus on how food can be a front in the push to go green. From Shoalhaven-based researcher Dr Pia Winberg's seaweed-based products to community garden organisations sharing veggie boxes and growing tips.
The event started as an offshoot of the local Rotary's club's regular clean up group, which collected rubbish and discarded items from green spaces and nature reserves in the Illawarra.
As the broader organisation adopted the environment as an explicit area of focus, work began on bringing together the disparate groups operating in the region.
"It's a way of seeing who's doing what, whether it's climate change, renewable energy, recycling, and all of that all comes together in one day," Ms Bunclark said.
Throughout the morning with a few hundred people dropping by, Ms Bunclark said there was an awareness of the wider issues of climate change, but also the energy and excitement about making a difference locally.
"There's lots of little things you can do," she said, "even simple things like planting plants in your garden so that the bees can pollinate."
Despite being originally scheduled for October, and delayed because of heavy rain, after a day of swapping notes and making connections, Ms Buclark said the event would be back again next year.
"What we've learnt this year is going to give us so much preparation," she said.
"The [climate] targets, we'll probably get to them quicker, because now people will see that they can make a difference."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.