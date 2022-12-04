Two boaters have escaped serious injury after their boat capsized off Bellambi on Saturday.
Vision shows the moment a wave flipped the runabout the two men, 32 and 29, were in.
Emergency services responded to reports of two people in the water about 1.20pm on Saturday.
Luckily, both men were treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require hospitalisation.
It is a relatively good outcome for the boating black-spot.
Less than a month earlier, NSW Maritime ran an Are You Boat Ready? event at the popular launch site.
The shallow reefs, strong swells and variable conditions off the coast at Bellambi have made the site a hazardous location, and the strip of coast tragically claimed multiple lives in late 2021 across separate incidents.
A key focus for NSW Maritime has been ensuring more boaters are wearing life jackets. Of the 13 people who died on the state's waterways in the last year, 10 were not wearing lifejackets.
As the weather warms up, it's a timely reminder for those heading out on the water to stay safe.
