A man who armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill his ex-partner in a terrifying ordeal in the Illawarra has avoided time in jail.
Mark Noel Newman, 53, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation and using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
On the day of his crimes, Newman took a 30-centimetre kitchen knife and demanded the victim - from whom he'd separated weeks prior - give him her phone, telling her "we're both going to heaven" if she refused.
He also said to her: "I'm either killing both of us or myself" and "That's it, I'm taking both our lives".
The woman threw her phone across the room and took her chance to flee when Newman went to collect it.
But as she ran she saw Newman chasing her.
She desperately tried to get her adult child out of the home, yelling "He's going to get both of us, get out, get out".
Later that morning police found Newman at Bulli Lookout.
He made partial admissions to his offending, but told police he was not going to harm the victim and denied having a knife.
In interview, Newman also told police that he and the victim were still in a relationship, but she had been seeing someone else.
Newman's lawyer Kel Clowry said Newman had strong family support, with his parents and sister in court for the sentencing.
Mr Clowry said his client had no prior criminal record and had since left the Illawarra.
Newman was suicidal at the time, he said, and "he can't understand why he did it".
At sentencing, Acting Judge Paul Conlon said the situation was "clearly a most traumatic turn of events" for the victim.
He cited a 2020 Court of Criminal Appeal ruling, in which Justice Helen Wilson said: "The right of all women to determine their own path in life must be protected and upheld by the courts".
Judge Conlon said courts had to send a message to the community that perpetrators of domestic violence would receive significant sentences.
In this case, he said, he was satisfied that at the time Newman was having trouble accepting the relationship was over.
"Clearly he was overwhelmed by jealousy and that is the background against which the offending conduct occured," Judge Conlon said.
He noted that in the sentencing assessment report, Newman had reported that he "just snapped" because he could not believe how badly he was being treated - showing some aspect of victim-blaming remained.
However, Judge Conlon said it was significant that a long-time family friend reported that Newman had expressed remorse.
He said he was not satisfied there was a causal link between Newman's mental health at the time and the offending.
Judge Conlon found Newman had good prospects of rehabilitation and was unlikely to reoffend.
He sentenced him to 18 months' imprisonment to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order, with conditions that included good behaviour, supervision, psychological treatment as directed and no contact with the victim or her child.
An apprehended domestic violence order also prohibits Newman from entering the suburb in which the victim lives.
"I'm actually really embarrassed of what I've done," Newman told the court after sentencing.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.