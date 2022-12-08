Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Former Illawarra man Mark Newman sentenced after threatening to kill ex-partner

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Robert Peet.

A man who armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill his ex-partner in a terrifying ordeal in the Illawarra has avoided time in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.