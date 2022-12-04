Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters attend house fire in Warrawong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:58am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters extinguish bedroom blaze in Warrawong

The cause of an early morning fire that broke out in the bedroom of a Warrawong home is not yet known.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.