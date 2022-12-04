Firefighters extinguish bedroom blaze in Warrawong

The cause of an early morning fire that broke out in the bedroom of a Warrawong home is not yet known.
Firefighters were called to the Second Avenue fibro and tile house at 3.52am on Monday, after smoke was seen issuing from the building.
They found a fire in a bedroom, which was extinguished by 4.09am although firefighters remained on scene for another 45 minutes cleaning up.
The occupants of the home were out of the building when firefighters arrived.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
