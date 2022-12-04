Future King: Shellharbour junior in line to be future Socceroo great

Former Shellharbour junior Joel King has said he learnt plenty during the Socceroos' heroic performance at the World Cup in Qatar as the side now looks to building for the next tournament in North America in 2026.
King did not register any minutes at the Cup in Qatar, but gained plenty of experience in a side that featured nine players from the Olyroos squad from the Tokyo Olympics last year.
The side were unable to deal with some magic from Lionel Messi for the first goal despite some incredibly high energy shown throughout the match.
Aziz Behich - who was the one of the best for the Socceroos in Qatar - played every minute of the tournament at left-back meaning King had to settle for the bench.
But the 22-year-old told the Mercury that despite getting no game time, he had learnt valuable lessons for the future.
"It was one hell of an experience," King said.
"I learnt a lot both internally from the squad and coaches but also seeing what it's like to compete at the level France and Argentina play. [It] gives me all the more motivation to get to that level.
"[I'm] immensely proud to be a part of this squad. I can't express the feeling it gives us to see all the support we were receiving back home," he said.
Socceroos selection capped off a meteoric rise for King, who not long ago was second choice left-back for Sydney FC in the A-League.
He played a huge role for the Olyroos at the Tokyo Olympics last year, highlighted with a monumental performance in their win over Argentina.
King made his Socceroos debut during World Cup qualifying and was rewarded for his good form with selection for Qatar.
With nine members of the Tokyo squad - which were coached by current Socceroos coach Graham Arnold - selected for Qatar, it is clear there is a plan for the future that perhaps has not been seen since in such structure since before the 'golden generation'.
And in King's case, he is well in line to play for the Socceroos for years to come, with first-choice left-back Behich turning 32 this month.
Despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the tournament, King added that there was a true silver lining to come out of the Socceroos' performances as they head back home.
"Of course I think we have to thrive off this achievement and use it as fuel to go on and do better in the next World Cup," he said.
"Hopefully the boys have inspired thousands of kids to be future Socceroos and Matildas. I just can't wait to see the support we received filter back into the A-Leagues. The future is very bright for Australian football."
