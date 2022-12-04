Illawarra Mercury
Future King: Shellharbour junior in line to be future Socceroo great

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
Joel King is in line to be a future Socceroos starter. Picture - Getty Images

Former Shellharbour junior Joel King has said he learnt plenty during the Socceroos' heroic performance at the World Cup in Qatar as the side now looks to building for the next tournament in North America in 2026.

