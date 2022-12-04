A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a three-car crash on Mount Ousley Road on Monday morning.
The crash occurred about 8.45am in the southbound lanes, just beyond New Mount Pleasant Road.
Firefighters cut the man from his vehicle before paramedics took him to hospital in a stable condition with neck pain and a shoulder injury.
The occupants of the other cars, a woman in her late teens and a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.
One of the southbound lanes of Mount Ousley Road was closed and motorists were advised to allow for an extra 20 minutes of travel time, with queues stretching back for up to four kilometres.
