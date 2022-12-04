Warrawong man allegedly attacked disabled woman over pain meds

A Warrawong man who allegedly attacked a disabled woman after an argument over pain medication has been granted bail.
Richard Connolly, 46, applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on the weekend following his arrest Friday afternoon.
According to tendered court documents, Connolly started an argument with a woman known to him over wanting to take her medication in early September.
After she refused, he allegedly became agitated and threw objects at the woman, who was using a walker at the time.
Connolly allegedly hurled verbal abuse at the woman, prompting her to hide the medication in her clothing while attempting to evade him.
The woman allegedly screamed in an attempt to notify the neighbours, to which Connolly allegedly shut the windows to muffle the sounds.
Police allege Connolly then grabbed the woman's neck, causing her to fall.
In fear of further attack, the woman allegedly picked up a hammer and hit him on the shoulder, giving her the opportunity to flee.
As Connolly exited, he allegedly yelled out to not call police as he was "homeless" and had "nowhere else to go".
Shortly after, police arrived at the location but could not find Connolly.
Police found Connolly travelling on a train on Friday, December 2 and conducted checks which revealed two outstanding warrants.
He was arrested and charged with intimidation intended to cause fear or physical harm and common assault.
In court on Saturday, defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro noted Connolly's previous struggle with meth and heroin use.
Registrar Tina McKenna granted him bail with conditions including to report to police daily, to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and to not enter the alleged victim's suburb.
Connolly will return to court next week.
If you need help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
