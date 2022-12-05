It took unsolicited messages from strangers to alert a women to the fact a man had posted intimate photographs of her on social media.
The man, 34-year-old Darren Hall, pleaded guilty at Wollongong District Court to four charges of distributing intimate images without consent and one charge of recording an intimate image without consent.
A set of agreed facts said two people separately contacted the woman via Facebook Messenger asking about her Snapchat account, through which they said they had been talking to her and had received intimate images.
However, she had not used her account in some time, and became suspicious that Hall had masqueraded as her on social media.
She got access to Hall's phone and found two profiles on the dating app Badoo, one set up with her details and another with his.
Under his profile she discovered a conversation with another user, during which Hall had sent a sexual photo of her.
The victim also confirmed that Hall had used her Snapchat account and on that app found a conversation with another user, to whom he had sent another intimate image.
The victim was not even aware Hall had taken the photo.
Hall was arrested at his Cranebrook home last year and his phone was seized.
On it investigators found a text message exchange with an unidentified woman, to whom Hall had sent several intimate photos of the victim.
In no instance had the victim consented to Hall sending these images of her.
Hall will return to court next March for sentencing.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
