How the Illawarra got its own iconic 747

It was "sheer chance" that saw a Qantas 747 end up at Albion Park Rail.
In 2015, the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) based at Shellharbour Airport, took delivery of the 747 called City of Canberra.
It was the first 747 Qantas bought - in an order of four in 1989 - and set a world record for the longest flight by a commercial airliner when it flew from London to Sydney in one hop.
It was on March 8, 2015, when the 747 landed on the Shellharbour Airport runway and HARS officially received its gift from Qantas.
It was a gift that HARS may well have missed out on, according to author Jim Eames.
A former director of public affairs for Qantas, Mr Eames has written The Mighty 747, which details the history of the iconic plane.
Mr Eames said it was a rare honour for HARS to get the 747 as it there was only one other place in the world gifted such a plane by Qantas - and that's at the Qantas museum in Longreach, Queensland.
It was in late 2014 when Qantas' chief financial officer Gareth Evans got the paperwork to release City of Canberra. It was part of the regular process when a 747 had reached the end of its service life.
"The sign-off paperwork arrived on his desk," Mr Eames said.
"He was to sign it off for it to go to the Mojave Desert in the United States and probably be broken up like most of them were - for bits and pieces for other airlines.
"He looked at the paperwork and said 'I just can't do this'.
"So he rang the operational people and said 'this airplane created a world record in flight time for us from London to Sydney. What can we do with it? Can we give it to somebody?
"And of course HARS popped up and he asked HARS if they wanted it and they said, 'yes, we'll have it provided you can get it here'."
History shows that they could - but there was a lot of work that went on behind the scenes.
Out at the airport, the runway had to be strengthened to take the weight of the 747 - even though it had stripped down of excess weight and wasn't carrying a full load of fuel.
Landing on the 1800-metre runway would be tricky too, the pilots would have to land at just the right spot.
Land too far back and the wheels could hit the grass before the runway.
Hit the runway too far forward and the 747 might run out of room before the pilot could being it to a complete stop.
Then there was the unusual situation for a plane that had set the world record for distance flying; the trip from Sydney to Wollongong would be the shortest flight of its life.
In fact, it may well be the shortest flight any 747 had ever taken.
In that time, the pilots had to get up to a certain altitude and then almost immediately plan their descent into the airport at Albion Park Rail.
"I think the flight took 11 minutes or something," Mr Eames said.
"They stripped it down mainly because of the short runway at Albion Park.
"The runway was not a long runway for 747 and you wouldn't do it fully loaded - it would have finished up at Kiama.
"They stripped it down pretty well and they did a lot of work in the flight simulator, so they would be able to really fit everything into that short flight.
"There was a fair bit going on in that short time to handle a big airplane like that in air space.
"They did they homework and they worked out it could be landed there and stopped before the end of the runway."
In the end, all the hours spent in a $30 million flight simulator worked and the landing went off without a hitch.
"All the plans we put in place to make this landing as routine as possible all worked very well for us,'' Captain Greg Matthews said after he landed.
Also on board was co-captain Ossie Miller who said the sight of thousands of people tilting their heads skywards to watch the plane was astounding.
"The things you can't simulate are the crowds we could see on every vantage point," Captain Miller said.
"The hills and roads were just covered in people and cars, and that was fantastic ... it was really quite a surprise."
Mr Eames himself had a strong connection with the 747 now at HARS - he was part of the team that went to Seattle in the United States to pick it up in 1989.
On that trip, they also set that flight record.
"It was a top-secret operation, we weren't going to tell anything or anyone what we were going to do after taking delivery of that first 747," Mr Eames said.
"The idea was to sneak up on British Airways with a non-stop from London to Sydney.
"It was only about six of us on board who flew it from Seattle to London and I organised press conferences and things to rub it into British Airways."
On July 22, 2020, the last Qantas 747 left Australia - and the Illawarra played a part in that too.
Captain Sharelle Quinn made a flyover of Shellharbour Airport; the City of Canberra was out on the tarmac so the planes could say goodbye.
Also at Albion Park looking to wave goodbye were a number of current and former Qantas employees, many dressed up in their airline uniforms.
Their number included Mr Eames himself.
"That was quite a nice touch I thought," Mr Eames said of the flypast.
"That was long after I left the airline. A dear old friend of mine Gordon Power and myself, we went over and stood there and watched it come over.
"That was a night very nice gesture for Qantas to do that. A flyover, the final farewell for the last one out to the one on the ground."
But then Captain Quinn had a little surprise in store for everyone.
After leaving Albion Park, she started on an unusual flight path pattern - one that ended up drawing a picture of the Flying Kangaroo logo.
"They did all the homework on the calculations and the flight directions to form a kangaroo," he said.
"They never told anybody about that. They flew over Albion Park and then did that little number before they set off for the US.
"It wasn't easy in that sense. They had to be quite careful about that.
"Doing something with an airplane of that size, you really need to be very careful.
"Also added to the fact was that it was fairly fully loaded with fuel because it had to get to the United States and I think it was also carrying some freight as well from memory.
"So you've got a fairly heavy airplane doing some quite tight manoeuvres not that far up from the ground.
"But they did it well."
The Mighty 747 by Jim Eames is published by Allen & Unwin and is now available in book stores.
