Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How the Illawarra got its own iconic 747

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HARS 747 at Shellharbour Aiport in 2020 with crowds awaiting the flypast of the last Qantas 747. Picture by Robert Peet

It was "sheer chance" that saw a Qantas 747 end up at Albion Park Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.