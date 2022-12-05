Life of Jeff Buckley remembered through song with Gary Lucas

A concert celebrating the life of Jeff Buckley will head to Wollongong's Centro CBD in March with several Australian musicians, lead by guitarist and collaborator Gary Lucas.
The tour promoter has said the show would be an intimate insight "into not only the creation of one of the finest albums out there, but also what came before, and what may have come after".
Buckley, 25 Years On will bring audiences first-hand recounts of Buckley and Lucas' friendship, insights into the creative process, and the joy of collaboration, but also see a mix of previously unreleased and archive footage, as well as hearing the music that they know and love.
Kicking off in March of 2023, Lucas, along with local Australian artists and guest vocalists (Michael Carpenter, Russell Crawford, John Dixon), will invite audiences to experience the music of Jeff Buckley, as well as the music that influenced his incredible yet too short a career.
Bringing together archival footage, stories, and performances, the show is an intimate celebration of a person, a musician, and the inspiration behind one of the most highly acclaimed albums of all time.
Buckley, 25 Years On - Centro CBD in Wollongong, March 2. For more details, visit: www.centrocbd.com.au.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.