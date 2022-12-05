Our federal MPs reflect on the first months of being in government

For the first time in almost a decade, Labor was elected to govern in May of this year.
Among those whose seats were now on the other side of the chamber were Illawarra MPs Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones.
One is a first-timer and one has been there since 2010, the last time Labor held power.
They took their seats in parliament on July 26 this year, and just finished the final sitting week of federal parliament last week.
Whitlam MP Mr Jones picked up the portfolios of Finance Minister and Assistant Treasurer since the election, and said his workload had doubled compared to his time in Opposition.
He said the first six months in government had been fast-paced.
"We've worked really hard to get into government - you can't waste a minute," Mr Jones said.
"We've been working at an incredible pace to get across our ministries and to deliver on all our commitments. Obviously we really aim to get as much done in the first 12 months as we possibly can.
"So there was a lot of really pressing issues we had to move on, like aged care, childcare, wages, the national anti-corruption commission and energy policies.
"My impression is it's been really busy but we're keeping faith with the Australian people and what we promised to do."
Ms Byrnes, who holds the seat of Cunningham and had served on the staff of former MP Sharon Bird, doesn't have the workload of a minister but is still busy.
"My office has done over 2000 constituent cases and interactions with people primarily around passports, visas, NDIS, Centrelink and aged care," she said.
"Also my office has processed over 1000 meeting requests and invitations as well, so people are really keen to engage with the new government and with myself. It's really, really nice to be welcomed by the community in such a huge way."
Both MPs knew what their new roles were going to be like; Mr Jones was aware that his workload was going to increase "significantly".
"There's nothing that has really surprised me yet," he said.
For Ms Byrnes she had a behind-the-scenes view of what an MP's workload was like from her years with Ms Bird.
"I had a very good understanding of what it meant coming into this role," she said.
"But I do feel a weight of responsibility very heavily on my shoulders to make sure vulnerable people get services and support that they need. Also to set up our region up for the future in terms of jobs and skills - making sure that people have the skills to do the jobs of the future that they need."
One thing both MPs have had to get used to is the increased level of scrutiny. For Mr Jones, that has already led to criticism of how he is handling his portfolio.
"There's a journalist in the gallery that seems to have become obsessed with me over the last six months," he said.
"I don't know why. I ignore it and just get on with my job. I try to get along with everybody. You've got to in my job."
While he does get media alerts when his name appears in the papers, Mr Jones said he didn't keep track of how many mentions he gets.
Now that he's in government, he admitted he had less time to read them anyway.
For Ms Byrnes, there is a different sort of scrutiny; the knowledge that parliament proceedings are filmed, which means she could appear on camera at any moment.
Because being in the chamber is still new, she admits she's very conscious about the cameras. But she doesn't go back to her office afterwards to watch footage of herself.
"Sometimes I have to proof a video and it is one of the most disconcerting bits of the new job," she said.
"That and getting your head blown up on a corflute. They are probably the worst parts of my job - listening to myself speak and seeing myself in photos."
While federal parliament's sitting days are over, that doesn't mean Ms Byrnes and Mr Jones are both on holidays.
They're both local MPs as well and have their Illawarra electorates to take care of.
"My staff told me I've got 17 school presentations next week or the week after," Ms Byrnes said.
"So certainly not on holidays. I will be taking a short break over Christmas between Boxing Day and the third or fourth of January but we'll be back at work after that."
