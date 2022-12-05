Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Our federal MPs reflect on the first months of being in government

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 5 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last week was the final sitting days for federal parliament and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and Cunningham's Alison Byrnes looked back on the first six months in government. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz

For the first time in almost a decade, Labor was elected to govern in May of this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.