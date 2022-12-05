A musical lineup is ready to wave goodbye to 2022 and welcome the new year. It includes Mandy Julia, Highland FM's October artist Ben Malone, Amber Kenny, and Ross Webb and The Rusted Track. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. The concert starts at 7pm and is due to finish at 12.30am. The event is for people aged 18 years and over, and tickets are $25 per head. Book via evnt.au/e/new-years-eve-countdown.

