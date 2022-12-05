It is officially December which means it's time to get in the Christmas spirit and enjoy this year's Festival of Lights!
The Corbett Gardens is the place to be, and this year's festival is so much more than the breathtaking installations.
Here are the festival's activities in one place, so you know what to get up to until December 31.
This parade gives everyone the opportunity to thank people in the community who do extraordinary things. It will start with a parade of first responders, volunteers and service organisations along Bong Bong Street on Saturday, December 10 at 6.30pm.
A concert will then commence in the Corbett Gardens at 8pm, featuring artists and musicians such as Monica Trapaga and John Walters. It will end with a song titled "Angels in our town", sung by a choir of children in the Highlands and Julie Haseler-Reilly. It is free to attend without booking. Guests are invited to bring a picnic blanket and dinner.
Inside the gardens will be another wonderland called 'Santa's Grotto', where attendees of all ages can take free photos with the man of Christmas.
See the famous man in red from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 25 in the Senior Citizen's Hall in the gardens.
People can attend two sessions between 10.30am to 1.30pm and 5pm to 9pm. It will be closed on December 18.
Highland singers Women of Note, will perform a mini-concert full of Christmas carols before this movie screening.
The 2021 film follows Nikolas, who is in search of his father, who is on a quest to discover a village of elves. Nikolas soon learns about his destiny and takes along a reindeer for the ride. It is free and no booking is needed.
Santa will be reading stories on Saturday, December 17, and between Monday, December 19 to Christmas Eve from 10am to 5pm.
Young Highlanders with a flair for singing, dancing and performing will entertain guests during the festival. See them perform on December 17 from 6pm to 9.30pm.
Kids can get decorative this Christmas with different activities in the Senior Citizen's Hall. One activity will be held each day, with a 10.30am and 12.30pm session from Monday, December 19 to Friday, December 23:
Registrations must be finalised via Typeform. People are advised to turn up 100 minutes prior so no children miss out, and adults must supervise at all times.
Sit back and get into the Christmas spirit with this beloved movie. Laugh along with Buddy as he is in search of his father and showcases his passion for Christmas. It will start on Friday, December 23 at 7pm.
Other Christmas events: The Festival of Lights, carols, markets and more - Christmas events in the Highlands
The day before Christmas means there are more activities planned in the gardens. There will be a petting zoo from 10.30am to 1.30pm, an Elvis impersonator will entertain guests from 4pm to 4.45pm, and carols from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
A musical lineup is ready to wave goodbye to 2022 and welcome the new year. It includes Mandy Julia, Highland FM's October artist Ben Malone, Amber Kenny, and Ross Webb and The Rusted Track. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. The concert starts at 7pm and is due to finish at 12.30am. The event is for people aged 18 years and over, and tickets are $25 per head. Book via evnt.au/e/new-years-eve-countdown.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
