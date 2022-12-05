Cracked rocks, dry swamps and stained streams have been revealed as a result of mining underneath the Illawarra and Sydney's water catchment.
A report from miner South32 identifies the impacts of longwall mining at Dendrobium.
Following the completion of mining at Longwall 17, the miner was required to report on subsidence movements.
The survey found 40 new surface impacts, which included damage to natural and man-made features.
Dr Rada Germanos, spokesperson for the Protect Our Water Alliance, said the report made for shocking reading.
"This report provides us with real-time evidence of the horrific damage that South32 is causing within our water catchment," she said.
"It is incredible to read such a long document that lists cracked stream after cracked stream, dry swamp after dry swamp, and realise that all of this destruction has been approved by the Department of Planning."
The report catalogues the movement of the land surface due to mining underneath. The effects can be seen in fracturing of rocks, staining in Wongawilli Creek and the loss of moisture in upland swamps.
Earlier in 2022, South32 said it would cease mining at Dendrobium over the next decade and cancelled a proposed expansion of the mine. Dr Germanos said this was welcome, but mining had already affected the water catchment.
"While water drinkers in Sydney and the Illawarra are relieved that the expansion of the Dendrobium Mine will not go ahead, we remain deeply concerned that damage to our water catchment continues every day until the mining ceases.'
In addition to natural features, the report identifies two Aboriginal heritage sites were inspected for damage and no impacts were found. Three other sites in the area were not visited, which included rock shelters with art, due to safety concerns with mining underway at an adjacent site.
Dr Germanos said this was not good enough.
"First Nations people have said time and time again that longwall mining affects the cultural integrity of the landscape, and here we see an incredibly poor effort by South32 to even bother to acknowledge their destruction of these places."
Under the planning consents granted to South32, some damage is allowed to occur as a result of mining. Dr Germanos said laws needed to be changed to prevent future damage.
"As the 2023 State Election draws closer, we ask, do the Labor or Liberal parties care enough about clean drinking water for the 5 million people of Greater Sydney to overhaul our planning laws, and stop this destruction by stopping mining in our water catchment?"
